Putnam Investments LLC Takes $4.78 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Cirrus Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of CRUS opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.99.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,510. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.