Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 198,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after buying an additional 2,116,347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after buying an additional 861,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,410,000 after buying an additional 833,747 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,656,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,260,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,084,000 after acquiring an additional 407,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

BRX opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $896,300. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

