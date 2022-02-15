Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of IDT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IDT by 37.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the second quarter valued at $53,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in IDT by 26.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDT during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

NYSE IDT opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.16.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $370.08 million for the quarter.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

