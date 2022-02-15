Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 814,351 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 507,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,490,000 after buying an additional 377,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,648,000 after acquiring an additional 361,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 271.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 449,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 328,575 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Travel + Leisure stock opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.80. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $68.26.
In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Travel + Leisure Profile
Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.
