Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $67,923,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after buying an additional 724,188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,661,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,558,000 after acquiring an additional 466,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average is $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,603 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

