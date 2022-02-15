Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $4.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $8.18 or 0.00018461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044659 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.13 or 0.06999967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,040.79 or 0.99410366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00048783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

