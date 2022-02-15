Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $8.20 on Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for $8.20 or 0.00018619 BTC on major exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $4.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.75 or 0.07138282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,048.47 or 1.00049510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00049773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

