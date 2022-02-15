Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. State Street Corp raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,992,000 after purchasing an additional 173,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,763,000 after purchasing an additional 282,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

