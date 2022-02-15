Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.
NASDAQ FITB opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.
In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. State Street Corp raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,992,000 after purchasing an additional 173,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,763,000 after purchasing an additional 282,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.