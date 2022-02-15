Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Jeffries now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 273,773 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,009,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 101,622 shares during the period.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
