Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Reduced by Analyst

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.64 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

MLM stock opened at $369.05 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $312.42 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 114,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,790 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 6,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.