Qbao Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,395.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Qbao has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $347,467.75 and $32,395.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.