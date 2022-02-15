Qcash (QC) Market Capitalization Tops $65.95 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $65.95 million and $83.00 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.60 or 0.07048578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.21 or 1.00017897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00048356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.