QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,238,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.42% of QIAGEN worth $167,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in QIAGEN by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the second quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter worth $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the second quarter worth $95,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. 5,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,094. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

