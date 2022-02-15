QuadrantProtocol Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $74,346.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00038432 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00106376 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

