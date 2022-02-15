QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Boosted by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,070 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,452,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QCOM stock opened at $165.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.37. The company has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,260 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

