Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.85. Qualys reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.55. 15,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.69. Qualys has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $142.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,575,467 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

