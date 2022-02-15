Quant Price Tops $132.47 on Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $132.47 or 0.00298577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $43.56 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quant

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

