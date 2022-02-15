Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $17.92 million and approximately $51,563.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,997.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.13 or 0.07043866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00293507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.49 or 0.00767069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013474 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00074899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.05 or 0.00406958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.95 or 0.00218091 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,961,129 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.