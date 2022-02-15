Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.02

Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 29127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Separately, started coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99.

In other news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth approximately $752,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth approximately $756,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

