Quark (QRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Quark has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $120,434.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,105,503 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.