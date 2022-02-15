Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QH opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $171.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.17 million. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quhuo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quhuo in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Quhuo by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QH shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

