Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:QH opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.
Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $171.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.17 million. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quhuo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on QH shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
About Quhuo
Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.
