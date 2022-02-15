QuickSwap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.80 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. QuickSwap has a market cap of $68.83 million and approximately $12.80 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $210.43 or 0.00477679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00044625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.29 or 0.07087563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,840.75 or 0.99517990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00048781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00049384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002915 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

