R.E.A. (LON:RE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $131.89

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.89 ($1.78) and traded as high as GBX 147.92 ($2.00). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 147.92 ($2.00), with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £64.19 million and a PE ratio of -11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 131.89.

About R.E.A. (LON:RE)

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2019, its planted area comprised approximately 36,154 hectares. The company is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

