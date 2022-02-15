R.E.A. (LON:RE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $131.89

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.89 ($1.78) and traded as high as GBX 147.92 ($2.00). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 147.92 ($2.00), with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £64.19 million and a PE ratio of -11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 131.89.
About R.E.A. (LON:RE)
