Rackspace Technology (RXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RXT opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 60,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 80,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 293,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

