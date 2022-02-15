Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Announces Earnings Results

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 86,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

