Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 7.2% This Week

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $401.76 million and approximately $38.85 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00044919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.43 or 0.07039124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,068.78 or 0.99891320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00049713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 193,106,039,300 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

