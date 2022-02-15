Rage Fan Price Hits $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $462,446.21 and approximately $9,806.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00044946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.64 or 0.07045035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,343.31 or 1.00107645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00049285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002871 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

