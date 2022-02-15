RAMP (RAMP) Hits Market Cap of $49.40 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, RAMP has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $49.40 million and $3.15 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00038114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00105485 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 426,115,804 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

