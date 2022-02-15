Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,388.27

Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,388.27 ($86.44) and traded as high as GBX 6,862 ($92.86). Randgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 6,546 ($88.58), with a volume of 51,000 shares traded.
About Randgold Resources (LON:RRS)
