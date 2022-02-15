Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading Down 4.4%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

