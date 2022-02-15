Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPID traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. 508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPID. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter worth $155,786,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $25,120,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $9,435,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,465,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,135,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.