Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.10% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Shares of NASDAQ RPID traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. 508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $27.04.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile
Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.
