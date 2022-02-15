Ravencoin (RVN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $28.98 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $724.77 million and approximately $28.98 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

