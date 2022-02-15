Raydium (RAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.93 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $3.72 or 0.00008510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $310.74 million and $25.93 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.33 or 0.07102000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,928.67 or 1.00369509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00048564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,427,492 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

