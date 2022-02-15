Raymond Karl Mcdonnell Sells 20,837 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of STRA stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.56. 92,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.53. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 25.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,191,000 after purchasing an additional 754,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,672,000 after buying an additional 426,776 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after buying an additional 100,534 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 898,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,235,000 after buying an additional 35,570 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.