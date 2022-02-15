Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Plans $0.25 Mar 21 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a mar 21 dividend on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2465 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 175.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.3%.

Shares of O traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,967. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Realty Income stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

