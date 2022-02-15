Realty Income (O) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. Realty Income has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.
The business also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.92%.
About Realty Income
Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
