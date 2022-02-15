ReapChain (REAP) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market cap of $41.45 million and $2.97 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00038006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00105605 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,686,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars.

