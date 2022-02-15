Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wayfair (W)

Wayfair (NYSE: W) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/15/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $247.00 to $149.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/5/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $290.00.

1/5/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $195.00.

W stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.76. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.59 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.86 and a 200 day moving average of $232.48. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $355.96.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,241,000 after purchasing an additional 289,798 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,086,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Wayfair by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

