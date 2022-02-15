Redd Market Capitalization Hits $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,266.19 or 0.99897307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00064916 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00022011 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00021377 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.77 or 0.00401189 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

