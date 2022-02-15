Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RHE stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,900. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. Regional Health Properties has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Regional Health Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $748,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regional Health Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Regional Health Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

