Regions Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 326,989 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 145.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,316 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.