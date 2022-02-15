Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 46,554 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of California Resources worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in California Resources by 81.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at $214,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 6,900 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $4,373,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 711,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,905,875.

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

