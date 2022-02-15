Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 30,797 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 56.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $101.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $80.16 and a twelve month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.55.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.