Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Personalis worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Personalis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Personalis by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $500.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.55. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $42.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $416,227.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,661 shares of company stock worth $3,278,396. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

