Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.44 Million Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of James Hardie Industries worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

JHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

