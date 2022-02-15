Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Atlas worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the second quarter worth $125,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

