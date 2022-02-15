Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 27,200 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Watts Water Technologies worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,762,000 after buying an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $140.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

