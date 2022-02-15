Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 317,800 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Barclays by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Barclays by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 15.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 23,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Barclays by 90.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 277,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 132,201 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCS opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 245 ($3.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 265 ($3.59) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

