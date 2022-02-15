Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 67,010 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,183,802 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 67,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.43% of VAALCO Energy worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,877,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 179,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 642.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 176,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 75,978 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

EGY stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $324.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

