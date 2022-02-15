Renault (EPA:RNO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.86

Renault SA (EPA:RNO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €31.86 ($36.20) and traded as high as €36.56 ($41.54). Renault shares last traded at €35.94 ($40.84), with a volume of 1,001,335 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on RNO. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Renault in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.83 ($47.54).

Get Renault alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.86.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.